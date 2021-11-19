Millennium Management LLC Acquires 636,805 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Athenex worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 112,000 shares of company stock worth $293,710 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

