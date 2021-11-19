Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Ardelyx worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 312,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

