Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 492.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -448.67 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

