Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 658,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 10.16 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 18.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 9.88.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

