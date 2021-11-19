Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.04% of Orthofix Medical worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $30.02 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $592.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

