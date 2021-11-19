MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
MNSO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
