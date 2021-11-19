MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

MNSO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

