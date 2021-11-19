Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.55. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 193 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Missfresh by 82.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 925,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter worth $99,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

