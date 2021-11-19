Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

MCW stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,528. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.