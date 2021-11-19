Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $241.06.

