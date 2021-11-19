Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,843.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.