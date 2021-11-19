Mitie Group’s (MTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

MTO stock opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £952.45 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.