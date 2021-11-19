Mitie Group’s (MTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.
Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday.
MTO stock opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £952.45 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
