Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 56190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

