Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $138.01 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

