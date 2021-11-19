MKM Partners Raises Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Price Target to $14.00

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ISOS opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Isos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
About Isos Acquisition
Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.
