MKM Partners Raises Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Price Target to $14.00

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ISOS opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Isos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISOS. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,000,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,916,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

