Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 78,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 35,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,590. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mmtec by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mmtec by 208.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mmtec by 105.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

