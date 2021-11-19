Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 3577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Specifically, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.