Moneywise Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.41. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

