Moneywise Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

