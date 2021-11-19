Moneywise Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.