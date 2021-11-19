Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,413.17

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,413.17 ($18.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,445.04 ($18.88). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 220,722 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,413.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,387.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

