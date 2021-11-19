MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $185,239.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.00 or 0.00378799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

