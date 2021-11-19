Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

