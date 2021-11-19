Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the October 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CAF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,585. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

