Morgan Stanley Grows Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 91,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

AEO stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

