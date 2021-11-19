Morgan Stanley Has $19.44 Million Stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,620 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGIO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $2.067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.