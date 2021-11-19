Morgan Stanley Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $350.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Ferrari stock opened at $265.80 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $268.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

