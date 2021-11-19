Morgan Stanley Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $24.50

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,437. The stock has a market cap of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.