Morgan Stanley Purchases 19,712 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.14% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

LRGE stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $63.00.

