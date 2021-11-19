Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Shares of MPAA opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $374.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

