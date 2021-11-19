Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,169. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.