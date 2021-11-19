mPhase Technologies (XDSL) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare mPhase Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 5.43% 18.73% 8.04% mPhase Technologies Competitors -466.57% -3.66% -5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for mPhase Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors 72 518 755 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.06%. Given mPhase Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mPhase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million $1.67 million 2.17 mPhase Technologies Competitors $673.99 million $20.56 million 5.73

mPhase Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies. mPhase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

mPhase Technologies peers beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.