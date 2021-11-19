Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

