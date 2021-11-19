Name Change Token Tops One Day Volume of $75,543.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $75,543.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,170,024 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.