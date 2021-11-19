National Bankshares Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$62.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.86.

HCG opened at C$44.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$28.35 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

