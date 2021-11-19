National Grid plc (LON:NG) Declares GBX 17.21 Dividend

National Grid plc (LON:NG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 932.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 934.13. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

