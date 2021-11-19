National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NHI stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

