National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust Sells 8,832 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NATI stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.48 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,549,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

