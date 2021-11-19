National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NSA opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.