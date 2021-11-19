National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $26,574,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.