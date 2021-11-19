Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the October 14th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NOAC stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,015. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

