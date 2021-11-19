Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NTUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 105,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.