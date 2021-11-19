Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) vs. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Precipio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 7.49 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nautilus Biotechnology and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Precipio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.26%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Precipio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.