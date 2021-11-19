Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 5,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,012. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 167,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.