New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.New Jersey Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.