New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

