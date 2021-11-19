New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
