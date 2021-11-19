New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 3,729 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $119.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Relic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New Relic by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

