New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

NDVLY stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

