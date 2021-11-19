New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
NDVLY stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.
About New World Development
