NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.70.

TSE:NFI opened at C$22.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.96. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$16.42 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 454.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

