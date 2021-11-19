NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) CEO Sells $300,300.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.