NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) CEO Sells $300,300.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NGM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
