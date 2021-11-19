Nicolas Boudet Sells 693 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WING stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.88. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

