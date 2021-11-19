Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 7,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,014,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). Sell-side analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,049,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

